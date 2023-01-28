Up your sound setup with Sony's surround systems

HQ

On Quick Look, we check out all manner of different kinds of technology. Be it PC hardware, monitors, headsets, mice, laptops, tablets, phones, consoles, controllers, earbuds, routers, drones, camera tech, accessories, the last goes on and on. But, what we don't check out all too often are speaker systems, which is what makes today's Quick Look all the more exciting.

As we've got our hands on a collection of Sony surround sound systems, and we've taken a look at them and dished out a few facts and brief opinions about each respective device. So, if you're in the market for a new surround setup, check out the video below to see how Sony's range shapes up today.