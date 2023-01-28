Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Up your sound setup with Sony's surround systems

We've taken a look at a collection of surround sound devices on Quick Look.

On Quick Look, we check out all manner of different kinds of technology. Be it PC hardware, monitors, headsets, mice, laptops, tablets, phones, consoles, controllers, earbuds, routers, drones, camera tech, accessories, the last goes on and on. But, what we don't check out all too often are speaker systems, which is what makes today's Quick Look all the more exciting.

As we've got our hands on a collection of Sony surround sound systems, and we've taken a look at them and dished out a few facts and brief opinions about each respective device. So, if you're in the market for a new surround setup, check out the video below to see how Sony's range shapes up today.

