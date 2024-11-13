Up your sim-racing effort with these racing simulators built inside an F1 car chassis

HQ

Do you have a racing wheel, some pedals, a gearstick and handbrake, maybe a direct-drive motor, perhaps even a full rig to support it all, a multi-monitor setup on top of that? Do you have all of these goodies and yet still can't quite scratch the full immersive itch that is sim-racing? If so, F1 has a solution.

Various Formula 1 teams have unveiled full simulation racing setups that are basically the entirety of the above but inside of an F1 car's chassis. That's right, you can hop behind the wheel of an Aston Martin AMR24, Red Bull RB19, Alpine A524, and a Williams FW46 race car to get the most authentic sim-racing experience possible, with each unit even designed and developed by the clever folk at each team's respective headquarters.

The main catch, as you would expect from a full sim-racing setup, is that these are rather expensive. In fact, the cheapest unit will set you back £70,000, with some even becoming as expensive as £100,000. You can even buy a model tailored to resemble Max Verstappen's championship winning RB18, with this starting at £100,000. Needless to say, this is for the sim-racing elite and the collectors out there.

