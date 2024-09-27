Up your immersion with Razer's Kraken V4

HQ

Razer has become quite the player in the PC gaming headset space, as the peripheral manufacturer has multiple different options in this space alone. One such series is the Kraken, and in an effort to keep this series feeling updated and fresh, Razer has debuted the Kraken V4.

This headset has improved and enhanced audio drivers to deliver a more complete and broad audio profile, a better microphone making communication and speech clearer and more defined, and vast Chroma RGB implementation allowing you to flaunt tons of colour options on the earcups themselves.

To see whether the Kraken V4 should be the next headset for you, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the gadget.