Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Up your game with Glorious' Pro mice

      We've been testing the two models on the latest Quick Look.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      It can be difficult to judge and determine which gaming mouse best suits what you are looking to achieve with such a broad array of options on the market these days. But, if you're looking for a device that can help improve your gameplay, Glorious' Pro line might be the solution for you.

      Coming in two variants, an ambidextrous version known as the Model O 2 Pro, and an ergonomic addition called the Model D 2 Pro, these two gaming mice are designed for players with medium to large hands, and feature supercharged polling rates that allow them to register at 4K/8KHz.

      To see if one of these mice should be the next accessory on your shopping list, check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about the gadgets.

      HQ


      Loading next content