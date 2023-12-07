Up your game with Glorious' Pro mice

HQ

It can be difficult to judge and determine which gaming mouse best suits what you are looking to achieve with such a broad array of options on the market these days. But, if you're looking for a device that can help improve your gameplay, Glorious' Pro line might be the solution for you.

Coming in two variants, an ambidextrous version known as the Model O 2 Pro, and an ergonomic addition called the Model D 2 Pro, these two gaming mice are designed for players with medium to large hands, and feature supercharged polling rates that allow them to register at 4K/8KHz.

To see if one of these mice should be the next accessory on your shopping list, check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about the gadgets.