Up your audio with Turtle Beach's Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max

There are a lot of headset options available on the market these days, so many in fact that it can be a challenge to determine the perfect device for your situation. If you're looking for a gadget that is compatible with PC, PlayStation, and Xbox systems, has a capable 40+ hour battery, a 2.4Ghz connection, gel-cooled memory foam ear cushions, surround sound, and Bluetooth support, we may have the perfect item for you.

On the latest episode of Quick Look, our very own Magnus has got his hands on the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max, a device that offers all of the above and more. To see if this gadget performs in practice and if it should be your next gaming headset, don't miss the latest episode of Quick Look below.