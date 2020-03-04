Up to 50% faster gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX Super

Due to yet another leak, PCGamesN has gotten their hands on internal performance presentation that reveals an average 50% speed increase from RTX to RTX Super GPUs for laptops.

While there is no mention of the normal mobile version of the RTX 2080, PCGamesN takes a qualified guess that it is due to the RTX 2070 Super being on par, given that is how it has been with the desktop versions as well as the fact that the RTX 2070 Super will use the same TU104 GPU as the RTX 2080.

When adding the DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) of Ray Traced games, the RTX 2080 looks to be 50% faster than the RTX 2070 Super, however, this does come at a price of 150-watt power usage - unless you add it to the RTX 2070 Super as well, then the difference is significantly smaller, but the gains from the Super card are impressive, both with and without DLSS.

As the slide from the presentation reveals, 10th gen H chipsets are expected to ship within a reasonable time frame, and as the slide is intended for use with Nvidia partners, we should be seeing these laptops on store shelves this year. Especially taking into account that AMD has started their preparations for an all-out laptop war.