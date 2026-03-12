Up to 3.2 million displaced inside Iran by war | Report

HQ

Up to 3.2 million people have been displaced inside Iran since the conflict began on February 28, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The agency estimates that between 600,000 and 1 million households have fled their homes, with many leaving Tehran and other major cities for northern regions and rural areas in search of safety. Humanitarian officials warn the number could continue to rise as hostilities persist.

The crisis is also affecting vulnerable refugee communities in Iran, particularly Afghans who rely on limited support networks. The UN has urged all parties to protect civilians, maintain humanitarian access and keep borders open for those seeking safety.

