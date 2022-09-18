Unusual Findings offers a healthy dose of the 80s

HQ

There is a good reason why people talk so fondly about the 80s, and the upcoming Unusual Findings seems to indulge in all of it. We're talking evil alien conspiracies, which only a bunch of kids have discovered (with no adults listening to them), classic arcades, playing with your friends outside very late with no worries in the world, VHS rental stores, synth music, big hair and very bright colours.

Just check this wonderful synopsis out:

"Christmas is coming. Vinny, Nick, and Tony are trying to decrypt a pay-per-view adult channel with their brand new cable signal descrambler, but unexpectedly they pick up the distress signal of an alien spaceship crash-landing in the woods near their town. Things only get weirder as they realise that the towering alien is killing specific members of their community!"

Unusual Findings is a point/click adventure with pixel graphics paying a homage to the era, and was once financed via Kickstarter. We're told your decisions will have consequences for both the story and the relationship between the main characters

Now the release date has been revealed in a new trailer, and it turns out it will be released on October 12 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. Check this absolutely lovely video out below.