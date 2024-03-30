Unused Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course trailer is surprisingly creepy

HQ

You might remember the launch trailer for Cuphead's The Delicious Last Course DLC, but there was a time when that trailer was set to look very different.

Developer Studio MDHR has affirmed as much in a new post on X, where it revealed that a trailer was storyboarded and planned out but then never produced as the team ended up going in a different direction. However, this trailer has recently been completed by Cuphead fan CylindrCZ, giving us a glimpse of what it could have looked like.

It's a surprisingly creepy trailer with an almost cult-like aestetic to it, but it's brilliantly animated and rather short and absolutely worth checking out if you are a Cuphead fan too. Set the fanmade trailer below.