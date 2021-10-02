Unto The End won't be part of October's Stadia Pro line-up after all...

HQ

It turns out that Stadia Pro subscribers will have one less title to look forward to in October, as Unto The End won't be hitting the service now until December 10. This was confirmed by Stadia's official Twitter account, but no reason behind the delay was revealed. Still, subscribers will be download and play Cake Bash, Control: Ultimate Edition, Hello Engineer, and Spirit: Lucky's Big Adventure in the month of October.

Unto The End, if you are unaware, is a side-scrolling platformer that features some gory sword-based combat. It was originally released on consoles and PC in December last year, and as of present, it has a Mixed response on Steam.