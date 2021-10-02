English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Unto The End

Unto The End won't be part of October's Stadia Pro line-up after all...

It will now be arriving for subscribers on December 10.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It turns out that Stadia Pro subscribers will have one less title to look forward to in October, as Unto The End won't be hitting the service now until December 10. This was confirmed by Stadia's official Twitter account, but no reason behind the delay was revealed. Still, subscribers will be download and play Cake Bash, Control: Ultimate Edition, Hello Engineer, and Spirit: Lucky's Big Adventure in the month of October.

Unto The End, if you are unaware, is a side-scrolling platformer that features some gory sword-based combat. It was originally released on consoles and PC in December last year, and as of present, it has a Mixed response on Steam.

Unto The End

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy