Untitled Goose Game to get a physical edition and vinyl release

You're watching Advertisements

House House took the world by storm following the release of its adorable and charming adventure Untitled Goose Game, which put players in the body of a very sneaky, very rascally and equally loveable goose on a quest to annoy townsfolk, steal random items and destroy gardens.

Now, in collaboration with physical game/vinyl record/collectable site iam8bit, the game is getting a physical release on PlayStation 4 and Switch after previously having been exclusively digital. While the game will be available in retail stores, the iam8bit version titled the 'Lovely Edition' comes with some additional goodies in its in eco-friendly packaging, namely an 11x17'' foldout town map, a 'No Goose' sticker and the 24-page 'Spring/Summer Plaza Catalog.

Apart from this, there's also a vinyl soundtrack available for purchase. The vinyl comes in random colours due to it being made from reclaimed/recycled vinyl 'grind' and is housed in an eco-friendly, recycled jacket (a donation will also be made to the Carbon Fund). Find all three products here.