LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | The Surge 2: The Kraken
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Untitled Goose Game

Untitled Goose Game may be getting a Lego set

This depends on how much support it gets, as right now it's just a potential set on the Lego Ideas site.

Untitled Goose Game was one of the standout indie gems of the year, and now you may even be able to get a Lego set featuring the pesky goose in the future, since a potential set has emerged on the Lego Ideas site.

This site lets Lego fans vote on sets that could be made in the future, and the set idea features the goose and a gardener, along with props like jam, a spoon, a key, and more, as you can see in the pictures below.

At 10,000 supporters it will receive an expert review from Lego, which isn't a guarantee of it being made, but it certainly shows that there's interest, so those wanting to get it for themselves better show support on the link above.

Would you buy this?

Untitled Goose Game
Untitled Goose GameUntitled Goose GameUntitled Goose Game
Untitled Goose GameUntitled Goose GameUntitled Goose Game

Related texts

Untitled Goose GameScore

Untitled Goose Game
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It might only take a couple of hours to see the highlights, but they'll be two of the most entertaining hours you'll spend with a game this year."



Loading next content