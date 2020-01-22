Untitled Goose Game may be getting a Lego set

Untitled Goose Game was one of the standout indie gems of the year, and now you may even be able to get a Lego set featuring the pesky goose in the future, since a potential set has emerged on the Lego Ideas site.

This site lets Lego fans vote on sets that could be made in the future, and the set idea features the goose and a gardener, along with props like jam, a spoon, a key, and more, as you can see in the pictures below.

At 10,000 supporters it will receive an expert review from Lego, which isn't a guarantee of it being made, but it certainly shows that there's interest, so those wanting to get it for themselves better show support on the link above.

Would you buy this?