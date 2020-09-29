English
Untitled Goose Game

Untitled Goose Game heads to retail on PS4 and Switch

The physical launch follows the recent addition of co-op to the quack-tastic puzzle-adventure from House House.

Untitled Goose Game is a wonderful little game that can be enjoyed by the whole family, as we told you in our review last year. To date, the digital version of the game, originally released in September 2019, has sold over one million copies. Now it's heading to a store near you.

In fact, the first physical editions of Untitled Goose Game on PlayStation 4 are now available in retailers all around the world, while the Nintendo Switch version will be available on October 6. UGG's standard boxed edition includes:


  • The game

  • Spring/Summer Edition of the "Plaza Catalog": a 24-page retail catalog with useful articles and objects that a goose could enjoy collecting

  • Poster 11 "x 17" "Village Map"

  • "No Goose" stickers

Last week the game was updated with a co-op mode added to all versions of the game, allowing for two-player duck-based shenanigans.

Untitled Goose Game

"It might only take a couple of hours to see the highlights, but they'll be two of the most entertaining hours you'll spend with a game this year."



