Untitled Goose Game has sold more than one million copies

Untitled Goose Game was one of our favourite games of the year and we're obviously not the only ones partial to a bit of sandwich stealing after developer House House and publisher Panic Inc. confirmed that the game has sold more than one million copies since it launched in September.

The quirky puzzle-driven stealth adventure first launched on PC and Switch, before following later on PS4 and Xbox One, and it lets you play as a naughty goose out to steal and surprise the residents of a sleepy rural village somewhere in England.

"It seems impossible, but last week, three months after launch, Untitled Goose Game passed one million copies sold," Panic's Cabel Sasser wrote on Twitter. "From the bottom of our hearts: thank you for playing our videogame."

It's certainly a well-deserved achievement. Head this way for our review to find out why, and we've dropped our own let's play below in case you'd like to see the game in action.