Until Dawn

Until Dawn trailer reveals release date and compares the old version to the new

Supermassive's most popular game will come to PC and PS5 in October.

PlayStation started 2024 by confirming that Supermassive Games' Until Dawn is coming to PC and PS5 with improved graphics and a handful of new stuff sometime this year. Most of us suspected when these new versions will arrive, and now we know it's true.

Today's trailer doesn't just compare the PS4 version of Until Dawn with those for PC and PS5, it also confirms the rebuilt game will launch on the 4th of October. The video below makes the visual upgrades look quite significant, as the Unreal Engine 5 version has far better colours, higher resolution and smoother animations, so it might be worth playing again (or for the first time) this upcoming Halloween.

Until Dawn

