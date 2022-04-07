Until Dawn studio released a hefty amount of gameplay of The Quarry

HQ

Remember Until Dawn? It was a terrifying game back in 2015 by developer Supermassive Games. Well, that very studio is serving up its next horror title, The Quarry on June 10, 2022. This means that it is a good time to start ramping up the hype. The Quarry features nine different characters, who are doing their best to survive a lethal summer camp.

You can watch 30 minutes of fresh gameplay right here. The Quarry is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.