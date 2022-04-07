Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Quarry

Until Dawn studio released a hefty amount of gameplay of The Quarry

The horror title will be arriving this June.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Remember Until Dawn? It was a terrifying game back in 2015 by developer Supermassive Games. Well, that very studio is serving up its next horror title, The Quarry on June 10, 2022. This means that it is a good time to start ramping up the hype. The Quarry features nine different characters, who are doing their best to survive a lethal summer camp.

You can watch 30 minutes of fresh gameplay right here. The Quarry is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

The Quarry

Related texts



Loading next content