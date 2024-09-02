Until Dawn remake studio lays off staff

HQ

Until Dawn remake developer Ballistic Moon has laid off a number of staff, just over a month before the game launches on the 4th of October. As spotted by Eurogamer, a couple of former staff members announced their departures on social media.

Technical designer Harry Williams and junior game designer Cassy Cornish both announced they were being laid off. Ballistic Moon has yet to comment on the layoffs, and we're not sure how many others have also been made redundant.

Once again, 2024 proves to be even worse than 2023 when it comes to layoffs. We've seen thousands of people lose their jobs in gaming, and it makes one wonder about the stability of the industry.