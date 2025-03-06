Until Dawn Remake studio is effectively shutdown

Ballistic Moon, the UK based studio behind the Until Dawn Remake for PC and PS5, has effectively closed. Even before the release of the game in September 2024 layoffs were announced for the developer, and it seems things only grew worse from there.

Now, Insider Gaming reports that Ballistic Moon is essentially a ghost of a studio. According to sources speaking with the publication, only the founders remain, alongside perhaps a handful of employees, but there's no one left in PR, marketing, or development.

"People are sharing bugs they've found in the game to make the team aware but there is no one working on patch support for the game anymore," said one source.

The owners of the studio apparently wanted to keep things moving forward, and were pitching/looking for funding, but couldn't find a home for a new project. According to sources, the studio was a nice place to work at, but at times there were cases of unpaid overtime. Unfortunately, though, this does seem to be the end for Ballistic Moon, unless funding can come from somewhere.