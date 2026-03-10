Until Dawn Remake developer officially dissolved

HQ

Ballistic Moon, the studio behind 2024's Until Dawn Remake, has been officially dissolved. This may not come as much of a surprise to a lot of readers, considering little noise had been heard from the studio after it was effectively shuttered in early last year.

However, Ballistic Moon has now officially filed the legal documents required in the UK to be dissolved. Currently, there's no official wording from Sony, PlayStation, or Ballistic Moon confirming this, as the studio's departure is a very quiet one.

The Until Dawn Remake wasn't seen as Sony's best work in the PS5 generation. It still has somewhat mixed reviews, but a lot of fans critiqued it for disrupting the original game's vision and direction. Whether you make a game with mixed reviews, poor reviews, or great reviews though, it seems you're never safe from layoffs and closures, as EA proved recently with Battlefield Studios layoffs.