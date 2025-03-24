Until Dawn prototype for PlayStation 3 now available online

HQ

The horror game from Sony began its journey from a first-person perspective on the PlayStation 3 before eventually launching on the PlayStation 4. Initially, the game was planned to utilize PlayStation Move, Sony's controller that used movements in the same way as the Wii controllers did. As we know, this did not happen.

The game, which was an interactive horror story with Peter Stormare in one of the roles, in addition to Hayden Panettiere and Rami Malek, was also launched for PlayStation 5 and PC last year in a new edition. Both Jonas Mäki and Moa Andersson gave it an 8 rating here on Gamereactor, in 2015 and 2024 respectively.

An early prototype of the game from start to finish developed for PlayStation 3 has now made its way online and if you like history lessons it might be worth checking out. You can watch the video below and compare for yourself against the final version.

A movie based on the game of the same name is also scheduled to hit theaters on April 25 with another Swede connected to the project (Peter Stormare is also Swedish), namely director David F. Sandberg, who has experience in the horror genre before and is behind films such as Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation. Peter Stormare also has a role in the movie.