Until Dawn movie gets second trailer, and it looks intense

HQ

Sony Pictures is back again with another trailer for Until Dawn, less than a month after the first look was released for the film. The next PlayStation Productions movie release after Gran Turismo, it will be a free adaptation of the Supermassive Games title, launched on PS4 in 2015, that got a remake last year.

The new trailer doesn't waste time explaining the premise of the plot, and jumps straight into the action: inspired by the videogame nature of "rewinding", taking different choices after you die, the young cast in the movie will die over and over again... but the clock will reset: they only way to escape the curse is to survive "until dawn".

The group will "find themselves stalked by a masked killer and horrifically murdered one by one... only to wake up and find themselves back at the beginning of the same evening. Trapped in the valley, they're forced to relive the night again and again - only each time the killer threat is different, each more terrifying than the last", according to the synopsis.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, and starring Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Odessa A'zion and Peter Stormare, Until Dawn releases on April 25, 2025.