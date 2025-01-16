Until Dawn looks like a fresh take on the horror genre in first movie trailer

HQ

Two days after Sony released the first look for the Until Dawn movie adaptation, the proper trailer has been released. The next movie release after Gran Turismo from PlayStation Productions, this will inspired by the Supermassive Games' title launched on PS4 in 2015, rather than a direct adaptation.

However, as explained in the First Look video and also shown in the trailer, the film will mimic the game in one key aspect: characters will be able to relive certain moments, go back in time and make new choices, just as we (the gamers) can in the video game (recently re-released for PS5).

Will this group of teenagers make it until dawn? The movie looks like a fresh take on the slasher genre, although not entirely original: other recent movies like Happy Death Day already featured this idea. We'll see if director David F. Sandberg nails it when the movie releases on April 25, 2025.