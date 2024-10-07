Until Dawn is one of the worst Sony releases on Steam in terms of players

Until Dawn remake released last week on PS5 and PC, and so far the response from players has been mixed. It currently stands at 7.3 on Metacritic (less than a hundred reviews so far, however) and 67% of approval on Steam.

Its sales numbers might not have been great, at least on Steam. According to SteamDB, the game opened with a peak of 2,607 concurrent players last weekend, which isn't too great.

As spotted by GamingBolt, this is the third worst release by Sony on Steam, after Concord (697 peak players) and Sackboy: A Big Adventure (610 players).

Other PlayStation games did a bit better on Steam, like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (8,757 players) and Returnal (6,691 players). God of War: Ragnarok, launched just a few weeks earlier, debuted with 35,615 players.

While the remake has been a bit controversial, it may pave the way for Until Dawn 2, teased in the game, but not by Supermassive Games. Instead, it would be studio fully owned by Sony.