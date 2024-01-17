HQ

The successes of Sonic the Hedgehog, Castlevania, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Uncharted, The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie have made it extremely popular to at least announce movies and TV shows based on video games again. Most of these are adaptations of games and franchises that require quite a few changes to make sense in a non-interactive format, but here's an exception.

The Hollywood Reporter has the honour of confirming that Supermassive Games' Until Dawn is being turned into a movie directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation). Gary Dauberman (It and The Nun) is doing a pass on a script Blair Butler (The Invitation and Helstrom) originally wrote, so it sounds like Screen Gems and PlayStation Productions are ready to start filming soon and release the movie when Until Dawn celebrates its 10th anniversary next year. This probably means we'll hear about casting soon, which hopefully includes Rami Malek and Hayden Panettiere reprising their roles from the game.