Until Dawn, Heroes and Scream star Hayden Panettiere has sadly died

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Hayden Panettiere, the star of Scream 4 and 6, as well as Heroes, Until Dawn, and countless other film, TV, and video game projects, has died aged 36. A cause of death is not immediately known, as the report of Panettiere's death arrived in the last few hours.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen," a representative shared in a statement (via Variety).

Starting acting at just five years old, Panettiere first appeared in soap operas in the 1990s. Her breakout film role came in 2000's Remember the Titans, and in the following decade she scored big TV appearances in shows like Ally McBeal and Malcolm in the Middle. Later, in the 2010s, she earned two Golden Globe nominations for her performance in Nashville, a show which saw her star in 128 episodes.

Gamers will know her best for her role as Sam, the central protagonist of the genre-defining horror game Until Dawn, but she also voiced Kairi and Xion in the Kingdom Hearts series.

Rest in peace, Hayden Panettiere.