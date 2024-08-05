Until Dawn has started filming

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
A few days ago, we learned that Peter Stormare will reprise his role in movie adaptation of Supermassive's Until Dawn and that filming was set to start in mid-August. Turns out that last part was wrong.
Asad Qizilbash, the head of PlayStation Productions, reveals that Until Dawn actually started filming today, so David F. Sandberg and crew will be very busy the next few months.