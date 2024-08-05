English
Until Dawn

Until Dawn has started filming

The PC and PS5 versions of the game are coming later this year, and the movie seems set to premiere in 2025.

A few days ago, we learned that Peter Stormare will reprise his role in movie adaptation of Supermassive's Until Dawn and that filming was set to start in mid-August. Turns out that last part was wrong.

Asad Qizilbash, the head of PlayStation Productions, reveals that Until Dawn actually started filming today, so David F. Sandberg and crew will be very busy the next few months.

Until Dawn

