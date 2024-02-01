Until Dawn confirmed for Playstation 5 and PC

HQ

The interactive horror game Until Dawn, where you control a group of teenagers vacationing in a snowy little cabin in the woods, is coming to PlayStation 5 and PC. A short trailer was shown during tonight's Sony stream where we got to listen to Peter Stormare's threatening voice while the camera swept over a bunch of creepy death machines in classic Saw style, as well as meet Hayden Panettiere who plays one of the main roles.

There have been rumors lately that this re-release was coming as the Until Dawn movie is also in production and now we know for sure that a souped-up version that probably takes advantage of what the new generation hardware can offer. Among other things, motion controls were a big part of the original and with the upgraded capabilities of the PS5 controller, we wouldn't be surprised if some of the scariest scenes have been tweaked a bit with Sony's innovative controller in mind.

Until Dawn is coming to PC and PlayStation 5 in 2024.