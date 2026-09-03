Until Dawn 2 will force us back into nightmarish decisions in January 2027

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Firesprite seems to have found its own voice by taking over the Until Dawn franchise for its sequel, Until Dawn 2. In the new trailer unveiled a few minutes ago during State of Play, we've been given a more in-depth look at some of its protagonists, with a cast led by Neil Newbon, Andie Ju, Dacre Montgomery, Tanner Buchanan, Spence Moore II, and Peter Stormare.

In Until Dawn 2, we'll once again guide a group of characters with very personal motivations and distinct personalities as they try to survive on an island where a supernatural evil lurks. In fact, until today's trailer - which you can watch below - we hadn't confirmed that the creatures known in the original game as Wendigos would be making a return.

Once again, difficult and sometimes unfathomable decisions await us if we want all these people to live to see another dawn.

Do you want to save them? Well, make a note, because Until Dawn 2 is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 on 28 January 2027, and pre-orders open on 10 September. Are you going to pre-order a copy?