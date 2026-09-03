Until Dawn 2 will force us back into nightmarish decisions in January 2027
Firesprite has released a new trailer focusing on its protagonists and has announced the release date for the sequel.
Firesprite seems to have found its own voice by taking over the Until Dawn franchise for its sequel, Until Dawn 2. In the new trailer unveiled a few minutes ago during State of Play, we've been given a more in-depth look at some of its protagonists, with a cast led by Neil Newbon, Andie Ju, Dacre Montgomery, Tanner Buchanan, Spence Moore II, and Peter Stormare.
In Until Dawn 2, we'll once again guide a group of characters with very personal motivations and distinct personalities as they try to survive on an island where a supernatural evil lurks. In fact, until today's trailer - which you can watch below - we hadn't confirmed that the creatures known in the original game as Wendigos would be making a return.
Once again, difficult and sometimes unfathomable decisions await us if we want all these people to live to see another dawn.
Do you want to save them? Well, make a note, because Until Dawn 2 is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 on 28 January 2027, and pre-orders open on 10 September. Are you going to pre-order a copy?