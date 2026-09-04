Until Dawn 2 was co-written by the creators of Dispatch

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Until Dawn 2 marks a significant change for the series. It's not being handled by Supermassive Games, and has instead been passed onto Firesprite Studios. But, the Liverpool-based developer hasn't worked alone on delivering a worthy horror sequel, as it has brought in some help in crafting the original story for Until Dawn 2.

"We've partnered with our friends at AdHoc Studio - the brilliant minds behind the acclaimed Dispatch - so you can expect a deeply layered story packed with rich characters, razor-sharp dialogue, fraught relationships, tough decisions, and yes... more than a few gruesome deaths," reads a post about Until Dawn 2 on the PlayStation Blog, following yesterday's announcement that Until Dawn 2 would be arriving next January.

The story setup of Until Dawn 2 sees a team of fake ghost hunting YouTubers head to an apparently haunted island. As you might expect, they quickly find that the horrors are more real than any of them could have imagined, and it'll be our decisions that make sure they get off Akishima Island safely or not.

It's unclear when AdHoc Studio would have been working on Until Dawn 2, but it seems more likely it was before the release of Dispatch. Following that monumental launch putting AdHoc on the map, the studio seems to be focusing on its own projects. Prior to Dispatch's launch, AdHoc had been working with other studios to develop narratives, even helping with a draft of The Wolf Among Us 2 that never saw the light of day.