Until Dawn 2 star confirms how long the game has been in development for

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While much of the conversations around PlayStation's State of Play presentation circulated Wolverine and God of War, one of the bigger surprises came in the reveal of Until Dawn 2, a game interestingly not made by The Dark Pictures' creators Supermassive Games.

Instead, Firesprite is taking over for the sequel, which launches next year. One of its cast members, Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery, hyped up the game on Instagram, where he revealed that it has been in the works for longer than we might have expected.

"I grew up gaming, whether getting lost in the worlds of The Elder Scrolls, building civilizations in Age of Empires or saving them in Call of Duty. I love exploring limitless worlds - Far Cry, Red Dead, Crackdown or my favorite game of all time, Prototype," Montgomery wrote on Instagram (via TheGamer).

"As time passed, the crossover between cinema and gaming became apparent; motion capture. I'd watched Andy Serkis in LOTR and Planet of The Apes and knew this is what I wanted to do. 4 years ago I joined the Until Dawn 2 family [at Firesprite] - an incredibly passionate and talented group of artists. A whole world opened up - quite literally. An entirely new way of working - with so many skills I needed to learn. Rich in imagination and specification. I have been continuously absolutely floored by the commitment of those who've poured their lives in this world for the last many, many years and am so excited it's coming to a console near you," he continued.

If Montgomery has been working on the game for four years, that means that development surely goes back way before then. Considering recent trends, we imagine Firesprite probably begun work around 6-7 years ago, as it feels like there's no AAA game that takes less time than that these days.