Until Dawn 2 officially revealed at PlayStation State of Play

As one of the last surprises of tonight's State of Play presentation, we got the official reveal of Until Dawn 2. We're getting another gaggle of young celebrities getting involved in a horrifying situation, with the player in full control of who lives and dies.

Interestingly, this game doesn't come from Supermassive Games, the developer behind the original Until Dawn. Instead, Firesprite Studios is in control of this one. Instead of us being locked away in a cabin, ambushed at every turn by Wendigos, Until Dawn 2 takes us to a sunny island, which is apparently haunted. Our party is made up of influencers who have made careers of lying about their supernatural findings.

In this instance, it turns out the rumours were all too true, and quickly we see our cast starting to get slaughtered one by one. The cast so far includes Neil Newbon, Dacre Montgomery, and plenty of other recognisable faces. Peter Stormare also makes a return. Check out the reveal trailer below, and keep an eye out for Until Dawn 2 when it launches next year.