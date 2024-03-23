Unsurprisingly, Hollow Knight: Silksong is confirmed to be still in development

HQ

Hollow Knight: Silksong hasn't had a meaningful update since it was first revealed more than five years ago. Team Cherry has been hard at work, but as the 2023 release window passed without so much as a peep, fans have been hounding the developers and anyone who might have a glimpse at when we'll see the game for an update.

Matthew Griffin, head of marketing and publishing at Team Cherry recently gave a rare update, which told fans that the game is still in development. It's not surprising news, but at least for fans the worst hasn't happened.

Still, one can't help but think of the increasing expectations and pressures that come with them. The more time that Silksong spends in development, the more people want it. The more people want it, the more the image of the perfect game pops into their head, and the more that idea becomes circulated, the more work Team Cherry has to do to make it a reality. It's a pretty bad cycle, but hopefully we can see a proper update soon.