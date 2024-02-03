Unsolved Mysteries Volume 4 is coming to Netflix in 2024

HQ

Fans of the curious and unknown will be pleased to hear that Unsolved Mysteries Volume 4 is arriving on Netflix in 2024. The streamer announced the news earlier this week as part of its 2024 Preview, but an exact release date has not be given.

A brief description of Volume 4 reads:"The iconic and gripping series returns, featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity."

Unsolved Mysteries first premiered back on Netflix in 2020 and so far 21 episodes have been added to the service which cover strange phenomenons such as UFO sightings, unexplained disappearances, and paranormal activity. The show is a reboot revival of the long-running series of the same name, which aired between 1987 and 2010.

Thanks, Bloody Disgusting.