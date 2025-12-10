Unshine Arcade to blend roguelike action and psychological horror

The Day of the Devs showcase in line with The Game Awards has been filled to the brim with interesting indie announcements and reveals, and one such fine example of this is developer Mardt's Unshine Arcade, an ambitious project that looks to combine roguelike action with psychological horror.

The premise is rather simple for the game, as you play as a person in an abandoned arcade where the aim is to simply play the singular remaining arcade machine to earn the tickets necessary to be able to earn and free a strange virtual pet in the prize cabinet. The catch is that there is more at play here, where every time you spend tickets you will reveal a little more about the dark past of the arcade itself, to ultimately learn why it has become as dilapidated as it has.

As per the arcade game you play on the cabinet, this is a top-down roguelite with stealth-shooter features. It offers dungeon-like procedurally-generated levels, plus an upgrade system that is tied to coloured gacha balls that you find in the levels. Outside of the arcade game, you explore the real arcade building in first-person, where you can even play a claw machine in your down time.

We don't yet know the exact launch date for Unshine Arcade, as the only thing that has been confirmed so far is that it will arrive on PC sometime in 2026. Check out the latest trailer below.