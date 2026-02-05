Unsealed: The Mare will scare us thoroughly in March

One of the more interesting horror games coming out this spring is Unsealed: The Mare, developed by Gamhalla, a studio located in Luleå (far up in northern Sweden). They hope to scare us thoroughly with psychological horror and a dark emotional story, where we, in the role of Vera, must navigate between dreams and memories. The premise is described as follows:

"You play as Vera, caught between dreams and memories, searching for what should have been forgotten. As fragments of your family's tragedy surface, they poison your mind and intertwine with your memories, distorting the dream into something increasingly horrific. In this nightmare, everything feels connected—bound by guilt, sorrow, and something far darker you cannot yet comprehend.

What begins as a search for answers slowly becomes a fight against a nightmare shaped by memory, loss, and something far more personal."

Gamhalla wants to scare the hell out of us without resorting to blood and gore, instead relying on eerie paranormal activity. Now we have a new trailer with a lot of gameplay and scenes that show that the developers seem to have taken inspiration from Hideo Kojima's twelve-year-old horror demo P.T. - and you could do worse than that for inspiration. We also learn that it will premiere on March 10 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X.