Unrest in the Pakistani-administered region of Kashmir has now claimed 24 lives

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The Kashmir region has always been a flashpoint and a real challenge for India and Pakistan, which administer two distinct areas. Although it has generally been the Indian-administered part that has most vocally expressed its dissent, recent events call Islamabad's management into question.

The Awami Joint Action Committee (JAAC) is a local social and trade union group that was recently banned, following a call for a strike on 9 June in protest at the reservation of 12 seats for refugees in the 27 July elections to the 45-seat regional legislative assembly. Thousands of supporters took to the streets to protest and clashed with the police. According to Reuters, at least 20 civilians were killed between 6 and 14 June and dozens more were injured. The police chief, for his part, reported that four officers had been killed, nearly a hundred police officers injured and more than 500 people arrested.

The government has effectively sealed off the area and is imposing restrictions on fuel and access to essential goods. Petrol stations are closed, whilst supermarkets and pharmacies are operating on a limited schedule. Internet and satellite access in the area has also been cut off. For an impoverished population already at risk, the lockdown is tantamount to suicide. With no economic activity and no sign that the government and JAAC supporters will reach an agreement, chaos will continue to reign in the streets.