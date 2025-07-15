Unreleased Beyonce music stolen in Atlanta

HQ

Singer Beyonce has recently revealed unreleased music was one of several items stolen from a vehicle in Atlanta. The theft took place on the 8th of July, just two days before Beyonce was set to perform in the city as part of a four-night stay in her Cowboy Carter tour.

As per the BBC, an arrest warrant has been issued, but the suspect has not yet been named. Beyonce is an artist often known for preventing leaks, and yet it's likely some will occur from this theft, which saw hard drives containing music, past and future set lists, show plans, and more stolen.

Other items stolen during the theft from a rental car hired by Beyonce's choreographer and one of her dancers include a laptop, designer clothes, and Apple AirPods. Tracking information on the AirPods and laptop is currently being used by authorities to try and determine their whereabouts.

A.RICARDO/Shutterstock.com

