Unreal Engine and technical limitations could prevent Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 from coming to Switch 2

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The Nintendo Switch 2 is a much more powerful console than its predecessor, allowing for ports of third-party titles that would have never been able to run on the original Switch. We've already seen great ports like Cyberpunk 2077 make it to the console, but there are still some games that might run into some technical issues when trying to leap over to the Switch.

One such game is Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. In an interview with Automaton, director Guillaume Broche said that while the studio is looking into a potential Switch 2 port, it may not be able to achieve it right now. "We are interested in looking for a way to do it, but it's too early for us to announce anything at this point," he said.

Co-founder and chief technical officer Tom Guillermin added: "It's a big technical challenge because we tried to do something beautiful with the game, but of course, the Switch 2 is not as powerful as the PlayStation or the Xbox Series X. So, it's an important thing for us to consider, especially given the size of our studio."

Broche went onto say that a lot of features that work on Unreal Engine 5 don't necessarily adapt well to Nintendo Switch 2, meaning there would be a lot of challenges bringing the game over. Lead character and concept artist Alan Reynaud said that it's more up to Unreal Engine's updates, so the studio can see how time-consuming it would be to bring Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to a new platform.

Right now, Sandfall is busy working on its next title, too, which is said to take some big risks, just as the studio's first title did.