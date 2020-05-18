Unreal Engine 5 to impress on both PS5 and Xbox Series X

You watching Advertisements

Earlier this week, Epic Games revealed its next game engine, Unreal Engine 5, with a spectacular demo that was running on Playstation 5 hardware. Even if most assumed and understood that the engine would be used on other formats as well, Tim Sweeney, who is the boss of Epic Games, has now clarified this on Twitter - and he has good news for almost everyone:

"The Unreal Engine 5 demo on PlayStation 5 was the culmination of years of discussions between Sony and Epic on future graphics and storage architectures.

The Nanite and Lumen tech powering it will be fully supported on both PS5 and Xbox Series X and will be awesome on both."

Sweeney added that it will also work with "high end PCs", which unfortunately doesn't include one of the best seling computers of all time, as he ended:

"Commodore 64 will not be supported"