Unreal Engine 5 The Matrix Awakens experience leaks

A leak has surfaced showing what seems to be a The Matrix Awakens experience, made on Unreal Engine 5 coming in the future. The leak was discovered in the PlayStation Network backend, where it was also noted that the game (or experience) will be coming to PlayStation 5 whenever it does eventually debut.

Posted on the GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit, the leak doesn't really dish out all too many details about what this will be. With The Matrix Resurrections coming out on December 22, it does seem plausible that this experience could be tied to the movie in some manner.

The one thing that we can take a little from the leak is the fact that the project is tagged as an "Experience", which suggests we could be in for something similar to the recent Radiohead Kid A Mnesia Exhibition, which sees players exploring an "upside-down digital/analogue universe" that commemorates 21 years of the band.

With The Game Awards coming up shortly, we'll hopefully see more about this The Matrix Awakens experience soon.