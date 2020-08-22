Unrailed! will leave early access in September

You're watching Advertisements

Daedalic Entertainment and Indoor Astronaut took advantage of the latest Nintendo's Indie World Showcase to announce that their coop game's early access phase would come to an end in September.

Unrailed! is a game where up to four players will have to work together so that their train can make its way through various environments unhindered. If you don't like playing with other people, don't worry, as a solo mode and a sandbox mode should also be available.

In fact, while it was written some time again, you can read our first impressions of the game just here.

After one full year of Early Access, Unrailed! is now set to release on September 23 on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One.