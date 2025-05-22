HQ

The Enhanced Games have been announced to take place on May 2026. Thiscontroversial competition will include ttrack and field, swimming, weightlifting, gymnastics and combat sports without the use of druge tests. In fact, doping will be encouraged as they see this as a "reinvention of sports with science" that could have even larger implications for everyday living.

"We can literally invent humans 2.0", said founder Aron D'Souza on Time magazine, an Australian businessman who sees IOC and WADA as corrupt agencies and has recently secured backing from Donald Trump Jr.

To coincide with the announcement that the first edition of the Enhanced Games will take place in Las Vegas on May 21-24 2026, they have announced that Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev, after a two-month doping cycle, has broken a world record on 50m freestyle, finishing in 20.89 seconds, 0.02 seconds quicker than the current world record by César Cielo in 2009.

Gkolomeev, fifth in Paris 2024, did not want to say which substances he took so to "not encourage anyone to do what I do without a doctor", but they increased his musculature. "The Enhanced Games gave me the resources and the team to unlock a new level of performance, and now the whole world can see what's possible". The greek swimmer earned a $1 million "bounty" for being the firs enhanced athlete to beat a world record.

The Enhanced Games have been met negatively from a vast majority of the sporting community, because not only it undermines values of fairness and equality, they also could be potentially dangerous for athletes and those who may be inspired to imitate them without proper medial supervision.