Unofficial remake of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to be released next year

Vice City is often at the top of Grand Theft Auto rankings, and it's easy to see why. It was the first game in the series to let us build our own empire, meaning it was no longer "just" a virtual sandbox where we stole cars and shot people in the street. Vice City was also the first to introduce a protagonist with full voice acting, Tommy Vercetti, who has become something of a fan favourite. But above all, it's the setting that has stuck with us gamers. The neon-soaked, Miami Vice-inspired 80s theme went straight to our hearts, as did the soundtrack, which is constantly in the discussion about the best of all time. There was something for everyone. Because what other game offers Slayer on one radio channel and Spandau Ballet on the next?

It was thus a monumental disappointment when the official remaster arrived. The Definitive Edition from Grove Street Games was, as you know, not only riddled with bugs, but it was also an extremely sloppy piece of work that, despite the misleading title, offered no direct improvements at all. It was simply a classic cash grab.

Now the news comes, through DSO Gaming, that a new remake is on the way and this time it will involve substantial improvements in almost every area. Above all, it is now done in Rockstar's own game engine RAGE. Which more specifically means that Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Nextgen Edition will use exactly the same engine as GTA IV. In addition, everything from characters and cars to buildings will get a proper facelift and all licensed songs will be included again.

Here is the full list of what the remake will contain:



Improved version of the city from Definitive Edition



Improved weapons from Definitive Edition



All cars from the Xbox version of the game



Models of all characters and peds from the Xbox version of the game (with improved textures)



All original radio stations



Cut scenes from the original game



Design in the style of the original game



Neon on buildings from Vice City Stories



Additional fixes and improvements from the Revolution Team



The big concern here is that this is an unofficial remake and we know what usually happens to unofficial productions when Rockstar and Take-Two Games get wind of the plans. They are usually taken down faster than anyone can say "Diaz! I've Come To Take Over Your Business!"

Since this is a remaster faithful to the original, hope lives and some mods in this particular sphere are still up. In any case, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Nextgen Edition is expected to be released sometime in 2025.

Until then, the trailer is available here.