Unofficial Desert Strike remake has found a publisher and we have a new trailer to prove it

If you played games in the 16-bit era, particularly on the Amiga or Mega Drive, chances are you remember Desert Strike from 1992 fondly. It was a helicopter adventure with more strategy than the usual shoot 'em up that became so popular that it had four sequels (the last one, Nuclear Strike, was released in 1997).

Soon we will return to this classic, as an unofficial remake called Cleared Hot has now been confirmed to have a publisher, and thus most likely will become a reality. The game is being developed by Cfinger Games, with Microprose revealed as publisher.

The game will be released "soon(ish)", where PC is the only confirmed format at the moment, but hopefully it will also come to consoles as there are probably many who are eager to return to this world.

Check out the trailer below for a first look at the helicopter-based action adventure.