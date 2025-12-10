Un:Me is a weird Japanese psychological horror adventure

Wrapped up Silent Hill f recently and been searching for another psychologically-demanding Japanese horror game to play? If so, let's direct your attention to the upcoming game from developer Historia.

Known as Un:Me, this is a psychological horror adventure that looks absurdly weird and unusual. It's difficult to pick apart what narrative exactly the game is trying to tell, but you seem to take on the role of a young woman who must escape a strange hospital-like facility while dealing with very sinister-looking nurses.

The trailer that presents a first-look at Un:Me shows that there seems to be three core parts to this story too, each with their own themes, none of which, as you would expect, are particularly pleasant.

Beyond this, what we do know for a fact is the game is being published by Shueisha Games, will be for single-players, will have a Teen ESRB rating, will ship as a digital-only project, come in English, Japanese, and Traditional and Simplified Chinese languages, and also launch on PC via Steam in 2026.

With all of this in mind, check out the trailer for Un:Me below.