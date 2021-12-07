Unlock a new Mario Party Superstars theme in Tetris 99 in the 27th Maximus Cup

HQ

Soon, Tetris 99 is welcoming another Maximus Cup: the 27th event is set to run from 11pm PT, December 9 to 10:59pm PT, December 13. As usual, once you've accumulated 100 points in the event, a special new theme will be unlocked and offered to you as your prize. So, if collecting different themes is your thing, don't miss this opportunity.

This time, the theme, which includes its art, music, and Tetrimino designs, is based on the Mario Party Superstars.

Before Mario Party Superstars, in the past few months we had also seen other special themes appearing in Tetris 99 featuring Metroid Dread, Monster Hunter Rise and WarioWare: Get It Together.

So far, which special theme is your favourite? Will you get the Mario Party Superstars one?