Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Rocket League
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Tetris 99

Unlock a new Mario Party Superstars theme in Tetris 99 in the 27th Maximus Cup

The event is set to run from December 9 to December 13.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Soon, Tetris 99 is welcoming another Maximus Cup: the 27th event is set to run from 11pm PT, December 9 to 10:59pm PT, December 13. As usual, once you've accumulated 100 points in the event, a special new theme will be unlocked and offered to you as your prize. So, if collecting different themes is your thing, don't miss this opportunity.

This time, the theme, which includes its art, music, and Tetrimino designs, is based on the Mario Party Superstars.

Before Mario Party Superstars, in the past few months we had also seen other special themes appearing in Tetris 99 featuring Metroid Dread, Monster Hunter Rise and WarioWare: Get It Together.

So far, which special theme is your favourite? Will you get the Mario Party Superstars one?

HQ

Related texts

0
Tetris 99Score

Tetris 99
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It's the perfect counterpoint to the Puyo Puyo mash-up and the VR chill of Effect."



Loading next content