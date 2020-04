Three weeks ago we reported that King, in the spirit of #PlayApartTogether, gave player unlimited live for a week in their most popular games. Now you can expect another week of non-stop candy action again, starting from tomorrow, 26 April at 5 PM CEST until 3 May at 5 PM CEST.

Those games are:



Candy Crush Saga



Candy Crush Soda Saga



Candy Crush Jelly Saga



Candy Crush Friends Saga



Farm Heroes Saga



Bubble Witch 3 Saga



Pet Rescue Saga



Thanks: Pocketgamer