Unknown 9: Awakening unveiled during Gamescom ONL

You're watching Advertisements

Unknown 9: Awakening was unveiled this evening during Gamescom Opening Night Live, and we're told that it's the core part of a new sci-fi franchise that will also get interconnected projects, including a novel, a podcast, and a comic book. It all sounds very ambitious, and developer Reflector Entertainment had a teaser trailer to show off.

The game is described as a third-person narrative-driven action-adventure, and the trailer gave us a little look a main character Haroona, who was raised on the streets of Kolkata, India, but has mysterious powers that link her to another dimension known as The Fold.

"Unknown 9: Awakening is Reflector's first game. It's a passion project being undertaken by a small team of industry veterans that want to do things differently," Reflector CEO Alexandre Amancio said. "Our game features a complex heroine that must come to terms with who she is. The game is set in the Unknown 9 universe, a modern Storyworld that centres on humanity being on the edge of either transcendence or self-destruction."

The game is due to land at some point next year, but until then you can head to unknown9.com, where an interactive community event awaits you.