Unknown 9: Awakening shown off for the first time in years

HQ

As part of the Xbox Partner Preview event, developer Reflector Entertainment has just given us a fresh look at their upcoming project, Unknown 9: Awakening. This isn't actually an announcement or a reveal as we got all of that information back in 2020, but you might not remember that as there has been very little new information about the game ever since that day.

Still, it's clear that the developer and publisher (Bandai Namco) are raring to get this game into the hands of fans, as now a new trailer has made its arrival and within it not only do we get a look at the reimagined protagonist, which sees The Witcher's Anya Chalotra lending her likeness to the game, but we also get a confirmation about when Unknown 9: Awakening will actually make its arrival.

We're told that the game will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S sometime this summer. There's no word of an exact date just yet, but you can probably expect to learn more about the game very soon either way.