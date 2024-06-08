Unknown 9: Awakening gets a story trailer

HQ

Unknown 9: Awakening was supposed to be released this summer, but during tonight's Summer Game Fest it became clear that Reflektor Entertainment needs a little more time to finalize it. We'll have to wait until sometime this fall before we get to take on the role of the young woman Haroona with the interesting ability to jump into a mysterious dimension called The Fold, which gives her a lot of interesting properties in the fight against her enemies.

To make up for the delay, they at least offered a fast-paced new story trailer where more details are revealed. However, no release date has been set at the moment, but it is sometime in the fall that applies if nothing changes until then. You can watch the trailer below.